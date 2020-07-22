Pfizer’s Chesterfield facility would play a role in COVID-19 vaccine production

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Pfizer’s Chesterfield facility is one of three Pfizer-owned sites in the United States that have been identified to produce the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The US government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses.

“We are proud of the Pfizer facility right here in Chesterfield,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri is playing a global role as an initial manufacturing center for COVID-19 vaccine production.”

The governor said the Chesterfield facility is helping to lead the charge on this global development.

John Burkhardt, Pfizer’s senior vice president of drug safety, explained how the vaccine would work.

“This could be a patient that’s ill and gets a lab diagnosis and requires hospitalization,” he said. “At check-in, at a hospital, the person takes a bed, gets hooked up to an IV drip, and in would flow treatment.”

Pfizer along with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, are developing vaccine candidates together.

A safety phase is expected to begin this month. Regulatory review could begin as early as October.

The plan is to globally manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of the year. They could potentially produce more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.