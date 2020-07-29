Pike County Fair opens amid some COVID-19 concerns

PIKE COUNTY, MO – While St. Louis County is increasing restrictions because of COVID-19, people in Pike County, Missouri are celebrating at their county fair.

Don St. Clair is the president of the Pike County Fair Board.

“We put everything in place to try to keep people safe,” said Don St. Clair, President of the Pike County Fair Board.

There are plenty of rides for kids, food booths and games.

No one I talked with thought they were taking any chance with their health by being here.

One woman said, “Get out and have fun while you can.”

Since the pandemic began 65 people in Pike County have tested positive and one died out of a population of just over 18,000.

“Like any other fair. Madden not worried? Pope: no, not worried at all,” said Donavan Pope, Fair-goer.

Social distancing signs are posted. Hand sanitizers are all over the grounds. Few people wear masks, they aren’t required. It seems only the ride operators had masks covering their faces. Brett Stribling is one of the operators, he said, “We sanitize our hands every time, we try to stay away from people six feet distance.”

And we spotted workers wiping down rides and items used in the carnival games.

The County Health Department administrator said she told the president of the fair board her feelings.

In a statement she said, “the health department could not support an event with a mass crowd but would be available or question and suggestions on potential strategies and to help decrease the potential risk of COVID.”

Fair organizers said they are playing by the rules.

“We’re followings state guidelines. The governor says it’s okay for fairs and festivals to move forward,” said St. Clair.

Fair-goer Samantha Schubert added, “Out here there’s enough room for us to come together and be alright.”

The fair runs through Saturday, it includes concerts, motocross and livestock shows.