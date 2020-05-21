Plants meant to welcome back diners stolen from St. Louis restaurant

MIDTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Egg in Midtown cannot wait to welcome diners back to their patio. Due to social distancing, the restaurant will be down to just 6 or 7 tables inside when it reopens. The extra outdoor seating is a lifeline and they want to make eating there a more pleasant experience, even though money is tight.

“We took some our money and some of our PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money, which a large portion has to go to our employees but some portion of it can go towards improvements, and we spent $300 on plants,” said Jason Sindel, Egg Midtown’s general manager. “And lo and behold, a day later they were all gone.”

That’s right. Their new plants were stolen. Sindel says a red Mandeville, a purple Duranta, an orange tree, and 30 or so other little pots were all taken Sunday night or early Monday.

“One of the plants that got stolen was a four-year-old orange tree; if you can imagine an orange tree. And they literally ripped it out of this giant planter that it was in.”

Since the theft, Jason says other restaurants have told him about similar thefts in the past. But the disappointment gave way to at least some positivity. A Facebook post about the theft led to multiple offers to help replace the vegetation.

“It was great…all the goodwill that came from such a terrible experience.”

Jason promises they are still going to have a great looking patio for their diners, especially after they were so well supported during the stay-at-home orders. They have filed a police report and hope those responsible are caught.

“We’d love to have any tips, just because we don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”



Egg in Midtown plans to open its patio for socially distant full-service starting Friday, complete with new plants. They are located at 3100 Locust, with a sister restaurant in the Benton Park neighborhood.