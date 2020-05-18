PowerPlex converting to drive-in entertainment center for the summer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The volleyball courts might be closed at the PowerPlex complex in Hazelwood but the facility has turned the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity for many by combining movies and music from your automobile.

“The county is now open for business,” said Dan Buck, managing partner for Big Sports Properties. “We’re able to social distance people by giving them their own 15 by 10 pod or their car and just get out and be normal. Our musicians are out of work, our staging companies are out of work, are audio/video companies are out of work because nobody is doing anything. We thought, ‘Let’s put them to work,’ and more importantly, be normal.”

The former Mills Mall is morphing into Drive-In St. Louis, offering movies and live music and graduations at a safe social distance. They’ll bring in stages and screens, concessions, and restrooms on-site near entrance #2 next to Cabella’s.

“We got the restrooms and concession areas, giant stages, and lighting that goes with a rock concert,” says Buck. “But instead of an arena, they’re in their care enjoying a great live concert. They’re listening through their FM radio. We have family-themed nights, rock and roll nights, blues nights, so over a 17-day period, we’re going to have music, movies and graduations. It’s going to be a remarkable run.”

You can see the full lineup of movies and musicians at DriveInSTL.com.