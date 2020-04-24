Predicting a Pandemic: Doctors use models to forecast COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Before tracking storms on radar, meteorologists make weather predictions days in advance. Mathematical models help forecast where and when storms may develop.

“In a lot of ways, it’s very similar,” states Dr. Rachel Charney.

Doctors like Dr. Charney use models for predicting outcomes, but their storm is the coronavirus.

“I’m sure the mathematical calculations and assumptions are different, but what you are doing is the same thing,” Dr. Charney explains.

To predict the future, both meteorologists & doctors start with the now.

Meteorologists analyze current conditions in the atmosphere. Cloud cover, temperature, and pressure are among a few of the variables.

These variables, are then entered into equations which help predict what will happen, for example, rain or storms.

Similarly, doctors use current, but changing, variables in their equations.

“They look at the information we know. What are the current rates, what is the current spread,” Dr. Charney explains. “What are things looking like in other countries that have been ahead of us. And they put that into a model and combine it with the policies that are in place for an area or region.”

Looking into the future comes with challenges.

Like the atmosphere changes, human behavior, medical treatments, & medical discoveries, change just as quickly.

“We actually often have the ability to take those variables and change them,” states Dr. Charney. “We can say, ‘Okay, what if we have this much social distancing versus this much social distancing?’ then look at the difference in the outcome predicted by the models.”

Both weather and medical forecasters can use their experience paired with model data to decide forecast limitations. Ultimately, the goal is to inform the public.

One thing is certain, it is tough to predict an imperfect storm.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot about COVID-19 that we simply don’t understand yet,” said Dr. Charney.