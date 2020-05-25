Pritzker issues rules as Illinois prepares for reopening

CHICAGO (AP) – The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 additional deaths.

The new numbers bring the statewide total to 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, as of Monday.

With much of the state on track to reopen many businesses later this week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has released his most detailed guidelines yet.

Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks and restaurants will be able to serve parties no larger than six people, spaced apart and outdoors only. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March.