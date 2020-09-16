Pritzker nixes fall youth sports, urges COVID-19 sacrifice

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Pritzker said Wednesday, Sept. 16, the focus during the coronavirus pandemic should be on protecting communities and not whether families should decide if sons and daughters strap on football helmets or start spiking volleyballs. His comments came day after refusing to retract an earlier prohibition on those and other fall sports despite growing protests around the state. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois says he sympathizes with young athletes and their families eager to return to the field, court, and ice. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Prtizker said Wednesday that the threat from the coronavirus pandemic is still too great. Parents and fans have been pushing for the resumption of football, volleyball, and boy’s soccer to traditional fall schedules instead of the spring. He urged them to remember that even if a family decides to let a young person play, the virus can still be spread to other people who aren’t participating. There have been 8,367 deaths in Illinois related to the disease that results from the coronavirus. Overall, there have been 266,151 confirmed cases.

