Prominent defense attorney says courts may not be fully operational till mid-June

ST. LOUIS – Our courts have been turned upside down with stay at home orders in place. So, what’s going on, how will things look moving forward and “when” or “will” we see proceedings like before? We get some answers from criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.

Criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum says court activity is a “hodgepodge” of things right now depending on the county. But last week the Missouri Supreme Court released a plan to phase in more proceedings.

“Nobody expects the courts to be fully operational at the earliest based on the new supreme court guidelines until the middle to late June,” said Scott Rosenblum, Criminal defense attorney.

Rosenblum says the major issue moving forward is how to conduct a jury trial in the midst of Covid-19.

“I don’t think anybody has wrapped their brain around how were going to have jury trials with social distancing and 6 feet distancing. It’s almost impossible. Even going through jury selection, for instance, a lot of what lawyers look for is dynamics in body language. You can’t have that if everyone is wearing a mask.”

Right now, Rosenblum says zoom hearings and some zoom sentencing is going on in courts, including federal court. There are also some appearances taking place.

“It’s a brave new world. It’s the new normal that nobody knows at this point how it will pan out. Although there is a push to getting more court proceedings open.”

Scott Rosenblum says a lot of what happens now will depend on the county and how many Coivd cases they have.