Public masses resume Monday in Archdiocese of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis can resume public Masses on Monday at the discretion of each individual parish pastor.

This date was chosen after discussion with government, health care professionals, and others.

Important safety measures will be required in order to help protect congregants from infection and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Anyone who is ill, symptomatic, or has been exposed to someone else with the coronavirus within 14 days cannot enter the church. This is in accord with national, state, and local health directives. They also ask everyone to check their temperature at home before deciding if you are coming to Mass.

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson has instructed parishes to ensure all pews are wiped down with disinfectant; that all hymnals and missalettes are removed; and that all surfaces used frequently (restroom facilities, door handles, etc.) are sanitized before each service.

Everyone attending Mass is obligated to wear a mask or other facial covering. The only exception during Mass is when a person is seated in the pew and when receiving Holy Communion.

The archdiocese has asked everyone to observe social distancing and stay at least six feet from people not in your household.

The holy water fonts are empty and there will be hand sanitizer available.

When you arrive at church, leaders will ask everyone to follow the instructions provided regarding which doors to use to enter and leave, where to sit, and the six-foot distance to maintain when you receive Holy Communion.

Some parishes may have to limit attendance to assure compliance with public safety guidelines.

There will be no offertory procession, no sign of peace, and no passing of the collection basket. Parishioners can drop a donation in a stationary basket, or continue to use the online or ACH opportunities provided by your parish.

Can churchgoers receive Holy Communion?

Yes, but only the Most Precious Body and only by hand. This is in keeping with the advice of state health officials to avoid any possible contact with another person’s saliva or particles exhaled from the communicants’ mouth onto the ministers’ fingers.

For the distribution of Holy Communion, ushers or other volunteers who are masked and gloved will ensure six-foot distancing in the Communion line. Floor markings shall be placed six feet apart in the aisles in which the congregation approaches the sanctuary for Holy Communion to facilitate proper social distancing.

Communion ministers must be masked, sanitize their hands immediately before and after distributing Holy Communion, and when at all possible, should utilize a disinfectant wipe or purificator dipped in a sanitizing solution (at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl alcohol) to sanitize their fingers when incidental contact is made with the communicant.

When approaching the Communion minister, the communicant is to pull their mask or other facial covering below their chin and present one hand resting on the palm of the other. After responding “Amen,” the communicant reverently places the Eucharist in his or her mouth and immediately replaces their mask or other facial covering.

Choirs are not allowed to assemble; cantors are acceptable to lead music at mass.

Lectors and all lay ministers are obligated to wear masks and maintain the social distance of six feet as much as possible.

When should children wear masks?

Parents should determine when a child is old enough to attend Mass and can abide by the safety guidelines.

All parishes are encouraged to continue live-streaming Masses so that the faithful who are not able to attend in person may participate in the celebration remotely. Live-stream schedules can continue to be found at archstl.org/coronavirus, as well as via individual parish websites and social media channels.

All updates and resources from the Archdiocese of St. Louis regarding COVID-19 can be found at archstl.org/coronavirus.