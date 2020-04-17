Public reacts to decision to extend stay-at-home orders in St. Louis city and county

ST. LOUIS – There seem to be some positive signs in the coronavirus battle. People are naturally wondering when the stay-at-home orders will end.

Elected officials have differing opinions. Both St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the date for starting to reopen the area is indefinite. They will review the issue in mid-May.

Krewson said nobody likes uncertainty and she wished she could give people an exact date.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he’s working together with six other states on when to begin to reopen.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is the closest to getting things rolling. It’s May 4, that’s when he will begin phasing in his plan.

“I am extending the stay at home Missouri order through Sunday, May 3 so we can prepare to re-open the economy and get Missourians back to work,” Parson said.

It’s a double dose of tough news for restaurant owners like Qui Tran, his family owns Nudo House. Sales have dropped around 70 percent.

He says the safety of customers and workers is paramount, his fear is sales will continue to do poorly. He also learned Thursday he’s not getting any federal stimulus money. Qui Tran said, “They basically said the government has run out of money that’s how it goes.”

The coronavirus has tripled sales and attracted new customers to Freddie’s Market in Webster Grove.s People apparently feel more comfortable shopping in a small grocery store. There is a downside: long hours for the workers.

“Twelve to 13 hours, seven days a week,” said store owner Larry Bononi.

There is mixed reaction to extending stay at home. Some think it’s time to begin slowly opening things up.

“People need to an end they need to have hope they need to have something to hang on to. Nobody’s carrying about these people who live paycheck to paycheck,” said Diane Anderson.

Others support extended stay at home.

“I think it’s good. It’s indefinite until we have more clear answers of the what the future hold,” Ike Butler said.

It appears that all these dates and decisions are subject to change.