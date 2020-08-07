Cedar Lake Cellars to host huge fireworks display: Pyromania 2020

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – Cedar Lake Cellars, winery and event center nestled in Wright City in Warren County, is ready to host its annual Pyromania event, a celebration and fireworks display that is sure to be a real blast!

Carl Bolm, owner of Cedar Lake Cellars, says September 19 is an all-day and all-night event that ends with an extravagant firework show.

It’s also kid-friendly, with a nearly 4-acre festival site for them. They’ll have bands and food, including food trucks and plenty to drink. Safety and social distancing are the main focus of the event.

“We have over 400 acres, we have two times the space per person as we’ve had the last two years,” Bolm said.

Bolm says they also have several handwashing stations and staff members are also following safety protocols. This year, Pyromania is part of a special celebration for Cedar Lake Cellars. The winery is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and they plan to keep the celebration going through September and October with several events.

But the big event is Pyromania! So, if you missed your fireworks this summer, the biggest display in the region is still happening this fall.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $80 for a family pack of 4. They also have all-inclusive VIP tickets still available.