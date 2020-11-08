Reasons for concern as COVID-19 cases hit records in the bi-state region

Health officials say there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in both Missouri and Illinois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the virus is hitting harder now more than ever.

There are several reasons for concern. Chief among them could be a lack of staff to care for new patients and not having enough beds at St.Louis area hospitals.

On Friday, Dr. Garza said the region’s hospitals were at 90% capacity and some intensive care units were already over capacity.

The latest numbers from the bi-state area show 12,438 new cases in Illinois, resulting in 75 new deaths. In Missouri, 4,559 new cases were reported along with 19 new deaths.

These numbers paint the grimmest picture our region has seen in the eight months we’ve been dealing with the pandemic.

For some perspective on how quickly things thing have turned for the worst, on Friday, the task force reported a record 73 new daily hospitalizations on its seven-day average. The average was 35 a month ago.

Dr. Garza says we as citizens are the only ones who can stop the spread.



“It is really up to the community on how this goes forward. So, the mindset should be I need to be doing everything I can. So that means no informal gatherings. You should really be treating everybody as if they COVID when you’re out in public. You really need to act like coronavirus is all around you. That’s the only way to really interrupt transmission,” said Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the virus after learning he may have been exposed. He self-isolated on Friday while waiting for test results after learning of the possible exposure.