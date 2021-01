FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ST. LOUIS – The COVID-19 vaccine will not make a person test positive or have a false positive test result for COVID after being vaccinated.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

A COVID-19 test, PCR test and antigen test all test for active disease, not immunity. There is not a live virus in the mRNA COVID vaccine.

The only test that may show up positive is an antibody test.