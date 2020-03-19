Rep. Ann Wagner self-quarantines after attending meeting with congressman who tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. – Hours after a Florida congressman announced that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, several of his colleagues said they would be undergoing self-quarantine. Among them– Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Wagner said she’d attended a group meeting with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart last week.

Diaz-Balart (R-Florida) said he’d developed coronavirus symptoms on Saturday and received word Wednesday that he’d tested positive.

Wagner said she felt fine but decided to go into quarantine after discussing the matter with the Attending Physician of Congress. She plans to continue working via teleconference.

Reps. Drew Ferguson (R-Georgia) and Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) participated in that meeting and will also undergo self-quarantine.

You can read Rep. Wagner’s statement below in its entirety:

“Last week I participated in a small group meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19. After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining. While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the Attending Physician until cleared. In the meantime I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.” Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Missouri)