Restaurants, communities, and church trying to plan how to reopen after Gov. Parson says the state will reopen on May 4th

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state will open for business again Monday May 4th. Not all cities like St. Louis are included.

“Some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate while others may need to continue some guidance to keep their virus from spreading,” said Gov. Parson.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the stay at home order in St. Louis City swill stay in place for at least several more weeks.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel it’s good that we’re starting to do a little bit of opening up,” said John Favazza, owner of Favazza’s restaurant on The Hil.l

Favazza said he understands why his establishment likes others can’t open yet.

“I’m completely understanding that we need to stay closed a little bit longer and I think the governor is opening it up because he has a lot of outlying that aren’t as concentrated with people.”

In the meantime, he’s figuring out how to welcome customers in the future and make sure they are safe.

“We’re lucky we have a large format here we’re a large restaurant so we can we spread people out.”

Expect to see more scenes of people ordering take out or curb side delivery across the area.

“The hospitals can now open their doors for procedures before that you couldn’t have done. People can go back to church and worship in what environment they want,” said Parson.

The St. Louis Archdiocese has about 180 churches both in urban and very rural areas. Church leaders may announce as soon as tomorrow how they will handle the governor’s announcement and what local communities call for.