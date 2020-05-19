Restaurants welcome customers after reopening for dine-in service

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County restaurants can once again welcome customers to dine-in. After Covid-19 and government officials shut down dining-in establishments are back in business. Restaurants are not just selling good tasting food but also trust and health safety.

At Favazza’s restaurant workers and customers are wearing masks.

“This restaurant has taken the proper steps,” said David Graham, customer.

David and Laureen Graham were celebrating his birthday and their anniversary. They were relieved to see multiple new hand sanitizing stations, diners seated far apart from each other, and condiments on request not on the table. Mark Favazza is the restaurant’s general manager.

“The tables are sanitized before someone sits down and after they sit down,” said Mark Favazza, General Manager.

He said he’s serious and vigilant about health, safety to the point of being a pain in the neck to workers.

“Every time I see somebody I’m saying did you wash your hands? Wash your hands? I’m even watching them wash their hands and I’m still saying hey did you wash your hands?” said Favazza.

In Richmond Heights at Mike Duffy’s the first day has been slow.

”It’s a slow start, were excited to be back open,” said Mike Duffy, owner.

They reopened a few weeks ago when people could not dine-in. Sales dropped by 90 percent. They believe they won that battle and good things are on the horizon.

“We’ve weathered the storm and were fortunate to get through it, carry and take-out and delivery service,” said Paul Duffy, manager.

There’s been a pent-up desire among customers for the establishment to reopen.

“I couldn’t wait I’ve been coming here for the past 15 years.” Another customer added, “I feel very safe here,” said Richard Rodemyer, customer.

The manager at Mike Duffy’s tells me he checked out St. Charles restaurants the first week they were open and things to him appeared slow, but a few weeks later and things were going great. He’s hoping for a similar situation here.