School nurses begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS- The Mehlville and Lindbergh School Districts announced on Facebook that several of its school nurses and health room assistants received the COVID-19 vaccine today.

It comes after the state announced yesterday that Phase 1B of the vaccine availability plan could start.

The vaccines were administered at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Lindbergh Schools has developed a plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Lindbergh staff, and is working to ensure that teachers and staff have access as part of Phase 1B-Tier 3, as soon as vaccines become available.

The Mehlville School District said other teachers and staff should be able to receive the vaccine soon as well. No date has been announced.