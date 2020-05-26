Schools preparing for changes in learning before fall return

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Public and private schools are hard at work preparing for students to return in the fall. The CDC has issued safety recommendations for schools, which could be modified at any time.

Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey spoke with the head of school for Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country about a new approach to learning in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Westminster will launch a hybrid learning format in the fall. Students will be able to choose between in-class, online, or a combination of both.

A livestream feed will give students a chance to still be a part of the classroom even if they can’t or choose not to be there in person. No matter where students are, they can participate interactively.

Classrooms will look different with social distancing. Lunch will no longer be a buffet but possibly cooked on campus and prepackaged. Schedules could be altered.