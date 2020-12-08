Scott Air Force Base ready to bring resources to bear to deliver COVID vaccines

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The troops at Scott Air Force Base are standing ready to assist in getting COVID-19 vaccines anywhere needed.

If any organization is an expert in logistics and moving almost anything around the world, it’s the people who work at the United States Transportation Command at SAFB. USTRANSCOM moves troops, supplies, fuel, and large equipment anywhere around the globe at any time, all the time.

They use ground resources as well as ships, which can transport the largest equipment and aircraft which can also evacuate medical patients. At this point, the military organization says: “USTRANSCOM anticipates a limited role in OWS (operation warp speed) vaccine distribution.”

The US Department of Defense recently said federal employees and military will not be touching the vaccines however will provide expert and vital logistics planning. The DoD is working closely with the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.

An operation center will remain active 24 hours a day.

They will know where every dose of vaccine is at any given time.

If a vaccine is at risk of expiring, they will move it someplace else.

A spokeswoman for Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson said the governor has been in contact with Missouri’s National Guard. It’s not expected the guard will be needed in the first shipments of the vaccine but may be called in for support later.

A spokesman for the Illinois National Guard said they’ve been in on all the COVID-19 planning meeting but at this point they’ve yet to get any marching orders.

There’s a Department of Defense meeting Tuesday concerning logistics. We could learn more at that time.