Second person in St. Charles County tests positive for coronavirus after Illinois visit

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has announced a second positive test for the coronavirus.

The patient, a woman in her 50s, had traveled to Illinois and was briefly in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, the head of the public health department, said county epidemiologists are investigating the matter to locate any other contacts and make notifications.

“This case demonstrates how just a brief encounter with someone can cause the spread of this disease,” Cianci-Chapman said. “It is imperative that every single person takes this seriously. Adhering to precautions set by the CDC and state and local health departments regarding handwashing and social distancing is crucial.”

All residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information, visit sccmo.org/COVID.