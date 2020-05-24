Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum became emotional Friday as he pleaded with residents not to divide themselves over mask wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic or shame those who choose to wear masks, but to instead be empathetic.

"I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through, where they're creating a divide -- either it's ideological or political or something -- around mask versus no mask," Burgum, a Republican, said during a news conference Friday in Bismarck. "This is a, I would say, senseless dividing line."