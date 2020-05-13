Sewing in solidarity: Hundreds of local volunteers sew, donate fabric facemasks

ST. LOUIS – Wonder Woman meets Rosie the Riveter, it’s a mashup that symbolizes strength, determination, and resilience during the pandemic.

It also aptly describes a local group of volunteers who are savvy with social media and know a thing or two about sewing.

“Fabric Facemasks for St. Louis”, a Facebook group, is comprised of more than 700 members, most of them women, who have sewn and donated fabric facemasks to healthcare workers in the metro area.

Since April 1, the network has sewn close to 4,000 fabric facemasks, Inna Park, administrator of the Facebook group, said.

“A lot of the women are having sewing machine problems because they’re working their machine so hard, said Inna Park.

It’s a good “problem” to have. The group has been working tirelessly to help frontline workers in the healthcare sector.

The long list of recipients includes hospitals, health departments, and correctional facilities. In recent weeks, the focus has gone to where the masks are most needed: assisted living facilities.

“I think the nurses are happy to feel more safe. And also, to feel that they’re not going to be harming their residents,” said Park.

The efforts are greatly appreciated. Rich Hughes’ mother is a resident at NCH Healthcare in Maryland Heights.

“It means all the difference in the world,” said Hughes. “Me personally, who has a parent at a nursing home, I’m sure that speaks for a lot of families, who are so appreciative that they are taking their time, their effort, sometimes their own money to provide these masks, and think of our family members, and the workers.”

The group includes people from all across the metro area. Lilly Kleinhenz, 15, is the youngest member.

“They’re usually surprised that I’m doing so much for being so young,” said Kleinhenz, Clayton High School student. “I like helping people out. And knowing I can do something to help others.”

Kleinhenz said she has sewn at last 700 fabric face masks.

The organization has been going strong for several weeks and does not plan on letting up any time soon. As the pandemic continues, Fabric Facemasks for St. Louis will work to protect the area’s health care workers.

Park said the volunteer work also benefits those making the masks.

“Giving to others, fights, sort of, the gloom and doom that’s out there. I highly recommend, if you’re just a minor sewist, and don’t think you can do it, give it a shot if you have a sewing machine. Make one mask. Put it in a dropbox in one of our areas. That still is an incredible gift,” said Park.

Those who are not ready to sew a mask can still contribute to the cause. Donations are welcome for the following items:

100% Cotton Fabric Quilters

¼” or 1/8” elastic

Thread

Gift cards to JOANN Fabric & Craft Stores

Sewing Machine Needles

18-gauge aluminum craft wire.

The group can be found at “Fabric Facemasks for St. Louis” on St. Louis.