Shamrock Run and Parade canceled in Cottleville for public health concerns

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – As concerns over the coronavirus spread, cities and organizations are reexamining plans for large public events.

On Wednesday evening, the Cottleville Firefighters Outreach announced the cancellation of the upcoming Shamrock Run and Parade on Saturday, March 14.

The organization made the decision after consulting with the St. Charles County Health Department and the St. Charles Division of Emergency Management.

The decision comes after the city of St. Louis announced it had postponed the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown.

Cottleville administrators were concerned that an influx of attendees from canceled events could overload their own emergency resources and thus “create a significant vector for disease spread.”