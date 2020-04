ST. LOUIS – A new community campaign is aimed at cheering on health care workers fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Yard signs and window clings support BJC, Mercy, SSM, and St. Luke’s employees with messages that say “I Support Our Health Care Heroes” and “My Heroes Work in Health Care.”

The idea is to help health care workers feel supported outside of work.

You can purchase the signs at STLhealthcareheroes.org or you can download the image and post it to your social media.