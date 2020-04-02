Sixth COVID-19 death reported in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man in his 70s is the sixth person to die as a result of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, it’s unclear if the man had an underlying medical condition.

St. Louis County has created a website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19, www.stlcorona.com. Please visit that website or those belonging to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) for the most current and reputable information.

The county is also providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

If you are experiencing symptoms or came in contact with someone testing positive, you can contact St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. You can also call 211 for general COVID-19 questions.