Sky Fox participates in birthday surprise flyover for St. Louis boy

ST. LOUIS – A birthday should be a big deal even in this age of the coronavirus outbreak. That's why one grandma got to work on a sky-high surprise.

In the Lindbergh School District, the teachers have taken it upon themselves to have daily parades past the homes of birthday boys and girls. And since we are all supposed to social distance one grandmother got an idea from watching her morning news.

“It's hard to stay a social distance from someone you love,” says Shelly Roach, a grandmother.

And so it came to be that 10-year-old Harper Stokes got two surprises for his birthday: a Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox flyover on Fox 2 News in the morning and a new bike from his parents to help pass the time.