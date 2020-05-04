Some happy St. Charles businesses are reopening, others taking baby steps in shopping again

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County was among those reopening in Missouri, Monday. However, there was no rush to return to stores and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was very thankful to hear St. Charles was open today,” said shopper Angela Harris.

She’d bought a couple of pairs of shoes at DSW in St. Peters.

“It felt really good to be able to come and get shoes. My sandals from last year could not be worn another day,” she said.

The Treats Unleashed pet groomer, Sport Clips haircuts, and the Glam’d Nail Bar salon next door were all open.

“We definitely have it with limited occupancy at one time, kind of keeping your distance still; definitely taking precautions with hand sanitizer and encouraging customers to still wear masks,” said Lisa Krog, Treats Unleashed.

Olive Garden was offering limited dine-in service again but most restaurants, like the nearby Fazoli’s, were still drive-thru/take-out only. By state order, retailers and restaurants can reopen, with six-feet social distancing and the number of customers limited to 10 percent of capacity for places with 10,000 square feet or more and 25 percemnt for places smaller than 10,000 square feet.

Business was been slow with store owners and customers sort of feeling things out before jumping back in.

One thing was not changing: contact tracing for those who are infected, according to St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman. Nearly 700 people remain quarantined in the county after being in contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19.

“We can’t guarantee that if someone goes and gets a haircut today or goes to a restaurant, we can’t guarantee that they won’t contact the virus,” Ehlman said. “What we can guarantee is that we’ve been doing everything we can for the last six weeks to make sure when they go to that restaurant the person sitting next to them isn’t infected, be extra sure that you’re going to go into that barbershop or that restaurant, make sure they’re doing everything right.

“I think business owners, if they’re smart, realize in the long run, they don’t want to bring people back too soon. When they bring them back they want to make sure they keep them healthy. The last thing they want is for people to contract the disease at their facility.”

Ehlmann also met with the leaders of 14 church congregations in the county. They can reopen with social distancing. He expects few, if any, to do so this first week back.