Some St. Louis county malls and restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines

ST. LOUIS – Malls are reopening in St. Louis County but shoppers are noticing some differences when they walk inside.

CBL Properties owns South County Center and West County Center in Des Peres. The company says strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Other area malls have similar rules.

No more than 10 people can gather in the common areas. Cleaning and sanitizing will be increased and store workers are encouraged to wear masks.

Many restaurants that reopened Monday are requiring workers to wear masks. At the Blarney Stone restaurant in south county, customers are asked to sanitize their hands and have their temperature taken before being seated.

“We sat and talked and the community really came to us and they were ready for us to be open and to come in. And then our job is to make sure it’s safe for the staff and also for the consumer,” said Scott Krupp, Blarney Stone general manager.

Krupp said he moved out about half the tables to make sure diners are at least six feet apart. Customers were happy to have the dining area back open.

“I’m just happy today to support a local business. It’s been a very clean experience, and everything seems to be wiped down and sanitized so they’re doing a very good job of keeping social distancing here,” said customer Grant Downing.

Krupp said his customers have been wonderful. They have supported him with carry-out orders and continue to support him now with the first day of dine-in service.

Some restaurants in St. Louis County are not opening their restaurants Monday. They just want to be extra cautious and some of them plan to reopen next week.