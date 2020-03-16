SSM Health issues new visitation policy amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS – In an effort to keep all patients, visitors, and employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, SSM Health has altered its visitation policy for all St. Louis-area hospitals.

Effectively immediately, patients in the SSM Health System will only be allowed two visitors at any given time. This policy may be altered to just one visitor per patient later in the week. In addition, no children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit any patient, including siblings.

All hospital visitors must follow SSM Health’s hygiene policies and will be asked to wash their hands before and after any visit. Some may even be asked to wear a mask or gown in select situations.

Anyone displaying symptoms of coronavirus will be asked not to visit. If you are feeling sick, you can undergo a virtual screening at www.SSMHealth.com/covid19.