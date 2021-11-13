SSM Health offers drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children

SSM Health offered COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics Saturday for children 5-11 years of age.

The clinics were held at five different SSM Health locations: St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, SSM Health Medical Group in Wentzville, Florissant, and Sappington.

Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The government agency said the extensive vaccine studies performed by the drug maker prove the vaccine is both safe and effective for children in this age group.

They will receive a two-dose regime, with just one third the dosage those 12 and older receive.

The CDC recommended pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for children on November second.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly 20 thousand Missourians ages 5 to 9 have tested positive for Covid.