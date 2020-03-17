SSM Health opens first of five COVID-19 testing sites

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — SSM Health is opening the first of five COVID-19 testing sites today. The first site is in St. Charles County and will test people who are showing symptoms of the virus. Two more sites are expected to open later this week, with two others planning to open next week.

These sites will be located throughout the region, though their locations have not yet been announced.

To be tested, patients must first complete a free online evaluation at www.ssmhealth.com/covid19. If they meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control, they will then be sent to an area testing facility where clinicians can collect specimens to be sent to a lab.