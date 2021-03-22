SSM Health St. Joseph – Lake St. Louis has first day with zero COVID patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis announced Monday it had its first day without a single COVID-19 positive patient in its hospital. The hospital has treated around 600 COVID patients since the start of the pandemic.

During Monday’s employee huddle, staff heard the good news and many teared up.

“Every morning we have a safety huddle and we talk about our covid patients, among other things throughout the house, and when they announced that we had absolutely no covid infections today, everyone cheered, it was kind of a moment we got goosebumps,” Elaine Stern, Director of ICU and Stepdown at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Loui,s said.

Just four months ago, the hospital had overflow tents outside its emergency room to help with an influx of patients.

“A year ago I feel like there was so much unknown, we didn’t know if this was going to go away in a year,” Stearn said. “There were a lot of tears shed over the last year, it was really hard for everyone in the hospitals

She said healthcare workers were dealing with a new disease and figuring out how to stop the spread, while also learning how to protect patients and themselves. Stearn said the news Monday was something they had been looking forward to.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

But it still brings about bittersweet feelings to remember those lives lost to the virus.

“We fought really hard, we’ve lost a lot of people and it’s nice to see hope,” Stearn added.

She said the feeling in the hospital is there is hope on the horizon, but also a sense of caution because the virus is still here.

“A lot of hope, a lot of kind of that renewal, kind of a cautiously optimistic deep breath, just that feeling that it’s going to be okay, we’re going to get this, the numbers are improving, our efforts were successful, it’s a good outlook,” Stearn said.

She said it’s good to continue mitigation efforts such as mask-wearing, washing hands, and social distancing, but it’s also important to celebrate the victory of not having a single COVID patient in the hospital.

“We’ve learned that in COVID, to celebrate the little victories every day,” she said.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News