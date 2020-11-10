St. Charles City-County Library has closed branches due to COVID-19 exposure

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles City-County Library has announced two branch closures due to COVID-19.

The McClay Library has been temporarily shut down for deep cleaning after a worker tested positive.

Any potential exposure would have last occurred Thursday, November 5.

The Kisker Road branch has been closed for deep cleaning because of “possible” COVID-19 exposure.

The St. Charles City-County Library says patrons should check its website for more updates.

