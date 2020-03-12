St. Charles Community College Closing for COVID-19 Drill

Breaking News
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – To help prepare for a possible future closure related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), St. Charles Community College will restrict access to its main campus March 16-19 during the college’s Spring Break. SCC will continue offering essential student services remotely throughout the week.

The community college states that a majority of staff and administrators will telecommute during the week, conducting meetings from home via video conferencing. Only a small number of staff will report to campus. The campus was already scheduled to be closed on Friday, March 20, for all faculty, staff, and students.

