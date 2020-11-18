St. Charles County authorities ask residents to immediately change their behaviors

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in St. Charles County are begging residents to perform COVID-19 mitigation tactics.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said residents need to change their behaviors immediately to stop the spread of COVID.

“I am calling on each county resident to do what is necessary to help us get this virus under control,” Ehlmann said.

Ehlmann has entrusted St. Charles County residents to do the right thing through out the pandemic and the county government said they kept the spread of COVID to a minimum early, “but as people relaxed their healthy practices in the summer and early fall, infections are soaring.”

“We all must be doing that immediately so we can keep our kids in school and our businesses open. Our hospitals tell me they are on the verge of being at capacity, and if that happens, there won’t be beds available for anyone, no matter what health care issue they are facing,” Ehlmann said.

The county executive was adamant that he wants people to be able to live their lives, but he wants activities to be limited to “critical things such as work and school.” He said by doing this, “we can better ensure that the community can enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Ehlmann is advising everyone to do the following:

Limit daily activities to work, school and necessary errands.

Avoid bars and restaurants where you can’t social distance.

Use carry-out rather than dining in.

Wear a mask in public or when around people outside of your household.

Keep weekly contacts to less than 10 people.

Avoid groups that exceed 10 people.

Frequently sanitize commonly touched surfaces.

Wash your hands often.