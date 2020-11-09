St. Charles County COVID cases rise by 66 percent in 14 days

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Coronavirus cases in St. Charles County have risen 66 percent in the past two weeks.

St. Charles County Public Health said there have been 14,295 cumulative confirmed cases and 173 COVID-19 deaths. The cumulative cases per 100,000 are at 3,950.

From November 6 to November 8 there were 796 new positive COVID cases.

St. Charles County Public Health also reported that there are 2,146 people being quarantined. They also said the age group with the highest percentage of total cases is from 20 to 29-year-olds.

There have been 20,166 people released from quarantine.