St Charles County executive calls for statewide stay-at-home order

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St Charles County is seeing the number of positive cases of COVID-19 go up daily, as well as the deaths.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehmann says they are running about a week behind St. Louis city and county on the trend but they expect to have the same number of cases.

Ehlmann says he’s also monitoring vehicle traffic flow in and out of the county through a sophisticated traffic monitoring system.

St. Charles County traffic is down about half of what it was a few weeks ago in the eastern part of the county. Residents are staying at home.

He says it's a different story in the western part of the county. People are ignoring warnings. Up to 20 percent of the traffic there is from Lincoln or Warren counties, where he says people aren't getting the message about social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

That is why he wants a statewide stay-at-home order to give greater enforcement to surrounding counties. Ehlmenn also says 60 to 70 percent of businesses are still operating and curtailing hours and services. He wants people to stop going to non-essential businesses that remain open in an effort to force them to close. If they don't, the county will force the businesses to close.

Ehlmann says there are 193 people on mandatory quarantine in St. Charles County at the moment. All of them are following quarantine orders but Ehlmann says he's starting to get pushback on whether it is really necessary.

Ehlmann expects as the number grows, people will violate the orders. He has judges on call and ready to force people to stay home. He says he may be asking a judge to put an ankle bracelet on them so if they do leave, the county would know it. He hopes it doesn't get to that point but the county is prepared.