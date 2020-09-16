St. Charles County Executive not happy with rising COVID-19 cases

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The two-week rolling average of COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County has been climbing since September 9, just as lower-case numbers are being reported in St. Louis County.

“We’re not doing as well as I hoped we would but we’re still doing a lot better than some other folks and thank God for that,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

However, when comparing the cases per 100,000 population in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and St. Louis City, the data shows that St. Charles County has the least amount of cases based on its population when compared to St. Louis County and city.

Here is the latest case count for each area:

St. Charles County: 6,924

St. Louis County: 6,570

St. Louis City: 22,090

Based on this, Ehlmann said there is no mask mandate on the horizon unless things took a turn for the worse.

“Do I see us doing a mask mandate? Not unless there’s a tremendous increase in the number of cases,” he said. “What we’re seeing now doesn’t indicate that would change.”

Ehlmann said the county might be placing more restrictions in St. Charles County if their numbers were comparable to St. Louis County.

“We’re going to work hard to make sure our numbers never become the same as theirs, but if they do we may want to do the same thing, so I’ll be the last one to second guess what they’re doing.”

Ehlmann said he is glad that the county has at least made an effort to get students back in school and playing sports with precautions.

“If we have to close the bars, we’ll close the bars, but I hope we don’t have to close the schools and I think that’s more important.”

Instead of implementing more restrictions, Ehlmann said the county has focused on education.

“Just mandating something is not going to guarantee compliance, this is something we need people to buy into,” he said. “If you can’t enforce it, What’s the point of saying its mandated, I think people just lose faith in the government and I would tell our folks if we ever do mandate something, we will enforce it, but if we can’t enforce it, we’re not going to mandate.”

St. Charles residents who talked to FOX 2/News 11 had mixed opinions on whether a mask mandate should be in effect for the entire county.

“I think we should have a choice, but businesses are making people wear them and I try to comply.” Said Dennis Lobato, St. Charles County resident. “I think if having a mask on will save one life, then I think it’s worth it, that doesn’t mean I wear it all the time.”

“Everybody should wear a mask just for the community so it can drop the COVID rates,” said Tamari Edwards, St. Charles County resident.

“I’m choosing to wear one because I want to be concerned of people around me because I don’t know what I could carry and stuff and I just want to help people out,” said Tearreon Woods, St. Charles County resident.