St. Charles County executive says ‘all options on the table’ to fight spread of COVID

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – As of Thursday morning, St. Charles County reported a 206 percent increase over the previous two weeks.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the spike is due to a quadrupling of cases involving people 20 to 40 years of age.

“Hey, it’s not okay to party like we did last year at this time,” he said. “Yes, we’ve opened up some. It’s a little safer perhaps to be with your friends, but you still need this.”

Ehlmann said he doesn’t want to order businesses to close again but he may consider restrictions on bars and night spots that attract young people.

“We have several bars that are hotspots lately,” he said. “Our health director has visited with the management in those bars and explained to them when we do our contact tracing we are tracing a lot of these cases back to their establishments.”

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, St. Charles County is now distributing more than 250,000 face masks. Police officers and county health officials are going to businesses and handing them out.