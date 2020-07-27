St. Charles County leaders plea for businesses to require masks

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Monday the St. Charles County Executive and other political leaders in the county requested that all businesses in the county require customers to wear cloth face coverings while shopping or enjoying activities. This plea comes after an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county over the past several weeks. Local leaders are trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in an effort to block having to go back to a lockdown status.

“It is not too late to get this resurgence under control,” President & CEO of the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce Scott Tate said. “Everyone needs to be cautious and considerate of others. Business owners can help immensely by making a mask-wearing a requirement in their establishment.”

The county has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and community spread of the virus, that has been resurging across the nation.

Medical experts are stressing that wearing masks can significantly cut down on COVID-19 transmission, along with washing your hands, using sanitizers, and social distancing.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann said, “We are encouraging businesses to please require anyone who enters their place of business to wear a mask. Most national chains have done this already. Nevertheless, we believe that each businessperson, after considering their responsibility to their customers, should have the freedom to make the decision. And when they make that decision, they need to be aware of the challenges the county is facing.”

“The move to ‘mandatory masks’ is incredibly difficult to monitor and enforce,” Saint Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “But, businesses like Walmart, Schnucks, Dierbergs, CVS and others mandating masks makes the effort 100 percent enforceable. We believe the business community can make a very strong and positive statement by leading on this effort to help flatten the curve of cases in the county.”

The request is supported by mayors of St. Charles County’s largest cities: Mayor Len Pagano, St. Peters; Mayor Bill Hennessy, O’Fallon; Mayor Jim Hennessey, Cottleville; Mayor David Zucker, Dardenne Prairie; Mayor Don Licklider, Weldon Spring; Mayor Kathy Schweikert, Lake Saint Louis; Mayor Nick Guccione, Wentzville; Wendy Berry, Executive Director, Cottleville-Weldon Spring Chamber of Commerce; Kathy Duck, President/CEO, O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries; and Tony Mathews, President/CEO, Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders have come with a message for the public: “Mask Up, St. Charles County. Let’s keep St. Charles County safe and economically healthy.”

Businesses can get free signs with the message from the county’s website at sccmo.org.