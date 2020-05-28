St. Charles County officials meet with Ameristar Casino to discuss Monday’s reopening

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Concerned St. Charles County leaders are meeting with Ameristar Casino management Thursday afternoon to discuss plans to handle an expected large crowd on Monday when casinos across the state reopen.

Ameristar has been closed for more than two months and they are ready to let the games begin again at 11 a.m. on June 1.

Traffic barricades and closed signs will be coming down and gamblers will begin to arrive at what St. Charles County calls the most popular attraction in the state.

Under normal circumstances, county officials would welcome thousands of visitors in one day at Ameristar. However, they’ll now welcome them under abnormal circumstances and with a bit of caution.

County officials have been concerned the casino could be swarmed with visitors on the first day of reopening. Will there be social distancing in long lines and will there be traffic control to avoid potential backups?

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is having some final discussions with Ameristar, hoping they can put his mind at ease with their plans for crowd and traffic control.

County councilmen say they don’t want this to turn into another Lake of the Ozarks situation, in which hundreds of people crammed into some businesses over Memorial Day weekend and were not practicing social distancing.

The only other local casino that will open Monday will be Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis. Illinois casinos remain closed. Two St. Louis County casinos—Hollywood Casino and River City Casino—are still closed because of the stay-at-home order from St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

A spokesperson for the county executive’s office says they may have more to announce Friday about reopening those two casinos.