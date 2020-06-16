St. Charles County reopens with restrictions

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County moved into Phase 2 of reopening Tuesday following the stay-at-home order. The county is following the statewide plan laid out by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

It’s been a beautiful day sunny day to walk down Main Street in the historic district of Old St. Charles. Customers now are allowed to go inside restaurant and shops and business owners are thrilled to welcome them back.

“It’s been really good. We’re maintaining the social distancing guidelines but we’ve been really busy so far ever since we reopened and we’re just really excited to keep everything going,” said Katie Pieper of Grandma’s Cookies.

Customers have been able to do their shopping inside businesses that haven’t seen a lot of revenue coming in for almost three months. Phase 2 of the governor’s Show Me Strong Recovery lifted previously issued restrictions.

The St. Charles County Department of Health recommends that residents continue to use caution, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance. Many businesses are requiring employees to wear masks.

Customers are happy the shops reopened but they’re asking other shoppers to still take precautions.

“I have an autoimmune disease so with that I’m hoping that as they ease the restrictions, people still wear their masks, gloves, practice social distancing, because I would hate personally to be affected by the coronavirus myself,” said Katina Sanders of O’Fallon, Missouri.

The county health department is closely monitoring for any resurgence of the COVID-19. The department has its own testing contract and will be able to test all suspected positive cases and persons with whom they have come in contact.