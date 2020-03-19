St. Charles County reports first case of COVID-19

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County woman in her 20s has tested positive for coronavirus, a first for the county.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said the woman is quarantined in her home. Her case is travel-related.

The county health department has tested 10 people for COVID-19, all of whom have recently traveled.

The department is also monitoring 191 people, 17 of whom with symptoms that are contacts of known cases.

“We have been monitoring individuals with symptoms and those who have traveled in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent,” says St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “We are not surprised that there is a case in our community because of the spread of the virus around the globe. It is important for residents to keep this in perspective and to continue social distancing and good hand-washing practices to help us keep the spread at a minimum.”

All residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information, visit sccmo.org/COVID.