St. Charles County reports first COVID-19 death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man in his 70s is the first St. Charles County resident to die as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, the man had been hospitalized prior to his death.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann said it’s important for residents to follow the guidelines and regulations of local, state, and federal agencies to stop the spread of COVID-19.

All residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information, visit sccmo.org/COVID.