St. Charles County updates COVID-19 numbers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – As St. Charles County prepares to reopen for business on Monday, the updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths continue.
As of Sunday, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health is reporting 611 positive cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths.
The department issued the following new numbers:
- Persons being quarantined 685
- Persons who have completed quarantine period 1,096
- Number of tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory* 3
- Number of negative tests* 78
- Number of positive tests 611
- COVID-19 deaths 41
*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.
St. Charles County also operates a COVID-19 Information Hotline (636-949-1899) that is answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For more updates and links to COVID-19 news releases, visit https://www.sccmo.org/COVIDNews.