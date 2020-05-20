St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve had no cases of COVID-19

BELLEVILLE, IL – Sheriff Rick Watson credits his staff, the inmates, and a little luck for not having any cases of COVID-19. You Paid For It talked to the Sheriff Watson Tuesday, and he said he’s had trouble getting protective equipment at the beginning of the crisis. Deputies and other staffers had to go to local stores to get hand sanitizers, masks, and other supplies. But he says a lot of businesses came through with supplies. He also says they got donations from school districts that had to shut down and so didn’t need the supplies they had.

Now his getting a lot of help from the county and the State of Illinois.

The Sheriff, and his head of the jail, Major Tammy Grime say they have a lot of procedures in place. When new inmates show up both the inmate’s temperature is checked as well as the officer with the inmate.

All inmate visits are virtual now. There’s a virtual set up for inmates to keep in touch with their families.

The staff has to wear masks in the building, and inmates have incentives to keep their areas clean.