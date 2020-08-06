St. Clair County strip club shut down over coronavirus concerns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Health officials have shut down a St. Clair County business over COVID concerns.

The East Side Public Health Department has pulled the permit for the Club Onyx strip club in Centreville, according to the St. Clair County Public Health Department.

The permit was pulled because of large crowds repeatedly not wearing masks and COVID-19 outbreaks being traced to the club, an official said.

Officials are warning businesses across the county they may be next, with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker calling out southern Illinois for rising COVID-19 positivity rates.

All businesses in St. Clair County are now being put on notice.

“We’re sending out notices stating that if they have any activity that creates and imminent public health hazard we may pull your permit,” said Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Public Health Department. “That includes wearing masks. That is a scientific known way you can prevent disease.”

“It’s worse than in Chicago,” Pritzker said of southern Illinois this week. “I’ll be frank. If we don’t see some change, the virus will cause some businesses to close…”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the percentage of those testing positive is above its warning threshold of 8 percent in 11 counties statewide. The 11 include St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, and Jackson counties near St. Louis.

The City of Carbondale has just expanded its mask ordinance. It now requires anyone outside of their own residence to wear a mask if within 6 feet of someone else.

Violators may face fines.

A St. Clair County health official tells FOX 2 various city leaders are talking about similar ordinances though there’s nothing currently on the table. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is keeping a close eye on the East Side, engaging leaders in talks about mask mandates.

If the region has a positivity percentage of more than 8 percent for three straight days, Pritzker will act, he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,953 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, the highest daily total since May.

St. Clair County reported 95 cases with 2 deaths.

Daily positivity rates in both St. Clair and Randolph counties have dropped below the 8 percent threshold this week.