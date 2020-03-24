St. Francois County confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The health center learned of the positive case Monday evening.

The patient, a woman in her 20s, is a healthcare professional and works outside the county.

The local health department is working to determine how she contracted COVID-19 but it’s believed this might be related to her line of work.

The woman is quarantining at her home. Authorities are working to identify and notify close contacts.