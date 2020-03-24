1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 12 deaths/1285 cases; MO: 3 deaths/183 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses

St. Francois County confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The health center learned of the positive case Monday evening.

The patient, a woman in her 20s, is a healthcare professional and works outside the county.

The local health department is working to determine how she contracted COVID-19 but it’s believed this might be related to her line of work.

The woman is quarantining at her home. Authorities are working to identify and notify close contacts.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News