FARMINGTON, Mo. – The St. Francois County Health Center has issued a stay-at-home order for county residents to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect on Friday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

The order, and a list of essential businesses, can be viewed online at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates.

You can view an interactive map showing which Missouri counties have stay-at-home orders. Please note that the map is updated as those orders are processed and reach state authorities.