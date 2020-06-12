St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles honors lives lost to COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Those battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown courage, strength, and resilience.

In St. Charles, there was a candlelight vigil where there were prayers for health care workers and the community that has rallied around them.

The candles were lit to honor not only those people working tirelessly these past few months also those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Health care providers at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital of St. Charles traded the tools for taking care of COVID-19 – for candles.

“It changes day-to-day because we have never quite honestly been through anything like this before,” said Karen Kemper, a registered nurse and trauma coordinator.

A Seemingly never-ending battle began with the COVID-19 Pandemic

“It broke me,” said Kemper.

The group was praying for the strength to continue fighting and praying for those who have lost the fight.

“I was having a hard time dealing with everything we are going through with COVID, particularly the deaths of our healthcare workers,” Kemper said.

Ministry President, Lisle Wescott, and other local church leaders shared words of encouragement, prayers for peace and other sang songs of joy.

“We come together, we support each other, and we tell each other we are here. We are here for each other and we are here for our community,” Kemper said.

“We hope people feel a little renewed…renewed in spirit by coming together and celebrating just our community and how they uplift us during this time,” said Lisle Wescott President of St. Joseph hospitals.

“We hope that those who can be here can pause for a moment and think about not only how they been impacted but how individuals who chose the path of healthcare do so just with a commitment to serve,” Wescott said.